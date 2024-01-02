Actinium Announces Acceptance of Five Abstracts for Presentation at the 2024 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT® and CIBMTR®

- Two oral presentations and three poster presentations will highlight Iomab-B and Iomab-ACT CD45 targeted conditioning for bone marrow transplant and CAR-T cellular therapy

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2024 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of ASTCT® (American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research) being held February 21 – 24, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Two oral presentations will highlight results from the positive Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B (131I-Apamistamab), representing 10 oral presentations of the SIERRA results since they were first reported at the 2023 Tandem Meetings.

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO, said, "We are excited to continue to build recognition for Iomab-B and the SIERRA data with the transplant community at the upcoming TCT meetings. Over the last year, we have highlighted to the global transplant and hematology communities that an Iomab-B led transplant improves outcomes for patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, including those with a TP53 mutation, who have limited treatment options and poor outcomes with current therapies. These results exemplify the unique capabilities of targeted radiotherapy and its potent, mutation-agnostic mechanism of action. We are highly encouraged by the positive receptivity by the medical and scientific communities to date and look forward to building on this momentum in 2024."

Oral Presentations:

Title: 131I-Apamistamab Improves Outcomes in Patients 65 Years and Older with Relapsed or Refractory AML

Date & Time: Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11:45 AM

Title: Targeted Myeloablative Radiation Using 131I-Apamistamab Prior to Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant for Patients with R/R AML Results in Robust Engraftment

Date & Time: Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 10:30 AM

Poster Presentations:

Dose-Response Demonstrated for Durable Complete Remission Following High-Dose Targeted Radiation with 131I-Apamistamab Prior to HCT in Patients with R/R AML

Low-Dose Targeted Radioimmunotherapy (Iomab-ACT) Achieves Lymphocyte and Monocyte Depletion Prior to CD19-Targeted CAR T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed of Refractory B-Cell ALL or DLBCL with Minimal CRS and Icans

131I-Apamistamab-Led Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant for Patients with TP53 Mutated R/R AML Results in Significantly Improved Outcomes

The posters will be presented on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 6:45 – 7:45 PM

About the TCT Tandem Meetings

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 220 patents and patent applications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

