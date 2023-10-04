Actinium Announces NIH Grant Extension to Advance Clinical Development of Next-Generation CD45 Targeted Conditioning Agent Iomab-ACT with Memorial Sloan Kettering's CAR-T Cell Therapy

News provided by

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

- Ongoing clinical trial is the first ever to combine targeted radiotherapy conditioning, Iomab-ACT, with CAR-T cell therapy to achieve lymphodepletion along with reduction of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity

- Targeted conditioning directed at CD45 has the potential to significantly expand the market opportunity for cellular and gene therapies in multiple indications by eliminating or reducing the need for non-targeted chemotherapy conditioning

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, announced the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded Actinium a Small Business Technology Transfer grant extension to support its clinical collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to study Iomab-ACT, Actinium's CD45-targeting radiotherapeutic, for targeted conditioning to achieve lymphodepletion therapy along with the reduction of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity prior to administration of a CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapy developed at MSK.

"Iomab-ACT has the potential to significantly improve the patient journey and increase patient access to revolutionary therapies like cellular and gene therapies by eliminating or reducing the need for non-targeted chemotherapy," said Sandesh Seth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to have been awarded the extension of this NIH grant, which will fund the advancement of this important clinical collaboration."

Iomab-ACT is a next-generation, CD45-targeted conditioning agent intended to enable either lymphodepletion or reduced intensity conditioning prior to CAR-T and gene therapies with multi-indication potential. Iomab-ACT has the potential to reduce toxicities and improve patient outcomes when paired with MSK's CD19 CAR-T cell therapy in difficult to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This grant will advance the ongoing study of Iomab-ACT for patients with relapsed or refractory B-ALL or DLBCL.

About Actinium

Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 200 patents and patent applications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

