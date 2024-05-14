Actinium Announces Oral Presentation Detailing Improved Survival Outcomes in TP53 Positive Patients at the EHA 2024 Annual Congress and Presentation of Long-Term Efficacy Results in Older Patients Receiving an Iomab-B Led Bone Marrow Transplant in the Phase 3 SIERRA Trial

- Median Overall Survival of 5.49 months observed in patients with a TP53 mutation receiving an Iomab-B led allogeneic bone marrow transplant compared to 1.66 months in patients that did not receive Iomab-B (hazard ratio=0.23, p=0.0002) in the Phase 3 SIERRA Trial

- Long-term efficacy results in older patients with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia also observed in the SIERRA trial

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of Antibody Radiation Conjugates (ARCs) and other targeted radiotherapies, today announced that results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B have been accepted for an oral presentation and poster presentation at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress being held June 13 – 16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. The Phase 3 SIERRA trial enrolled 153 patients ages 55 and above with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) and compared outcomes of patients receiving an Iomab-B led bone marrow transplant (BMT) to those of patients receiving physician's choice of care in the control arm. Across all patients in SIERRA study, only patients receiving an Iomab-B led BMT achieved the trial's primary endpoint of durable complete remission with these patients having 92% 1-year survival and 69% 2-year survival with statistically significant higher event free survival. The SIERRA trial enrolled high-risk patients including those with one or more of the following: a TP53 mutation, advanced age up to 77 years old, complex cytogenetics and prior therapy including venetoclax and other targeted agents.

In total, 24% (37/153) of the patients enrolled on SIERRA had a TP53 mutation, which is usually associated with limited treatment options and poor outcomes. Median Overall Survival of 5.49 months observed in patients with a TP53 mutation receiving an Iomab-B led allogeneic bone marrow transplant compared to 1.66 months in patients that did not receive Iomab-B (hazard ratio=0.23, p=0.0002).

Iomab-B EHA presentations titles are as follows:

Oral Presentation

131I-APAMISTAMAB-LED ALLOGENEIC HEMATOPOIETIC CELL TRANSPLANT RESULTS IN IMPROVED SURVIVAL OUTCOMES IN R/R AML PATIENTS WITH HIGH-RISK TP53 MUTATIONS IN THE RANDOMIZED PHASE III SIERRA TRIAL

Poster Presentation

LONG TERM EFFICACY RESULTS OF THE SIERRA TRIAL: A PHASE 3 STUDY OF 131I-APAMISTAMAB-LED ALLOGENEIC HEMATOPOIETIC CELL TRANSPLANTATION VERSUS CONVENTIONAL CARE IN OLDER PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE, R/R AML

