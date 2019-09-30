Actinium Announces Participation at the 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium") today announced that it will be attending the 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 2nd – October 4th in Carlsbad, CA. Members of Actinium's executive and R&D teams will highlight the Iomab-ACT program at the meeting. To schedule a meeting with Actinium please email Eileen Geoghegan, Ph.D., at egeoghegan@actiniumpharma.com or through the meeting's partnering system https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/partnering/.

Actinium is developing its Iomab-ACT program to be a universal lymphodepletion regimen to replace chemotherapy-based regimens such as Flu/Cy (Fludarabine and Cyclophosphamide) that are used in standard practice today. Actinium proposes that Iomab-ACT has a multi-modal mechanism of action that can; 1) deplete lymphocytes to create a suitable homeostatic cytokine environment; 2) deplete immune suppressive cell populations that may hinder activation of CAR-T cells; (3) deplete macrophages that may secrete cytokines implicated in CRS and neurotoxicity; and (4) potential anti-tumor effect on CD45+ blood cancer cells.

Iomab-ACT is an ARC or Antibody Radiation-Conjugate that targets the antigen CD45, which is uniquely expressed on leukemia, lymphoma and immune cells making it an ideal target for targeted condition prior to CAR-T and adoptive cell therapies. Iomab-ACT is a lower, outpatient, non-myeloablative dose of Actinium's lead program, Iomab-B, which has been studied in over 300 patients and is currently being studied as a targeted conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in a pivotal Phase 3 trial.

Actinium presented initial feasibility data for its ACT program at the Transplantation and Cellular Therapies Meeting in February 2019. The data demonstrated that a CD45 targeting antibody labeled with the radioisotope Iodine-131 effectively depleted greater than 90% of lymphocytes and other immune cells while sparing platelets, neutrophils and bone marrow stem cells in preclinical animal models (Click here for TCT poster). Additionally, in a preclinical model of adoptive cell therapy, the CD45-targeted ARC enabled improved tumor control. Actinium also presented data at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging demonstrating that the Iomab-ACT program could utilize the radioisotope Lutetium-177 with an anti-CD45 antibody to achieve targeted lymphodepletion prior to adoptive cell therapy (Click here for SNMMI poster).

About the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector's foremost annual conference bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. Tackling the commercialization hurdles facing the cell and gene therapy sector today, this meeting covers a wide range of topics from clinical trial design to alternative payment models to scale-up and supply chain platforms for advanced therapies. The program features expert-led panels, extensive partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and 70+ dedicated presentations by the leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space. Attracting over 1,150 attendees – over 20% of which are C-level executives – this conference enables key partnerships through more than 2,200 one-on-one meetings while highlighting the significant clinical and commercial progress in the field.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARC's or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARC's is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, Iomab-B is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. Beyond Iomab-B, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARC's targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including AML or Acute Myeloid Leukemia, MDS or Myelodysplastic Syndrome MM or Multiple Myeloma. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE or Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARC's and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline and for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contact:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Steve O'Loughlin

Principal Financial Officer

investorrelations@actiniumpharma.com

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(617) 535-7743

