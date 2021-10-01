Actinium Announces Two Abstracts Highlighting Combinations of CD47 Targeting Immunotherapy with Targeted Radiotherapies in Solid Tumors and Blood Cancers Accepted for Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs, today announced that two abstracts featuring targeted radiotherapies in combination with CD47 antibody immunotherapy for solid tumor and hematologic indications have been accepted for presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC 2021). Actinium's abstract titles and presentation logistics are as follows:

Title: Enhancement of the anti-tumor effects of CD47 blockade in solid tumors by combination with targeted radioimmunotherapy Poster Number: 589 Location: Poster Hall Dates and Times: 11/12/2021 - 11/14/2021, 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Title: Anti-CD33 actinium-225 targeted radioimmunotherapy enhances the biologic activity of anti-CD47 antibody immunotherapy in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia Poster Number: 590 Location: Poster Hall Dates and Times: 11/12/2021 - 11/14/2021, 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO, said, "We are excited to highlight our latest R&D efforts focused on combinations of actinium-225 based targeted radiotherapies with CD47 immunotherapies, which has emerged as one of the most active targets in immunotherapy drug development of late, in solid tumors and blood cancers. We are thrilled that our abstracts, which are a product of our enhanced R&D capabilities, have been accepted at SITC. This body of work stemmed from our AWE technology platform, R&D capabilities in immuno-oncology and new laboratory facilities. We've highlighted our intention to move into solid tumor indications and immunotherapy combinations outside of the solid tumor work we are doing with our partner Astellas, so it is incredibly exciting to unveil our first initiatives in these areas at SITC. We look forward to presenting data from our work at the conference and continuing to be at the front lines of targeted radiotherapy development leveraging our deep technical knowledge, supply chain and clinical capabilities."

SITC is being held November 10 – 14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The full posters will be made available on the presentations page of Actinium's website after the embargo is lifted at 8 AM ET on November 9, 2021.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs not addressed by traditional cancer therapies. Actinium's current clinical pipeline is led by ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. Actinium's targeted conditioning ARCs seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) has been studied in several hundred patients including in the recently completed, 150-patient, pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. Iomab-ACT, low dose I-131 apamistamab is being studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, we are leaders in the field of Actinium-225 alpha therapies. Actimab-A, our clinical stage CD33 targeting ARC alpha therapy has been studied in nearly 150 patients including our ongoing combination trials with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 160 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

(617) 430-7578

SOURCE Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.actiniumpharma.com

