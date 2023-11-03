Actinium Appoints Lynn Bodarky as Chief Business Officer

- Senior leader with proven track record of executing business development and licensing transactions totaling $5 billion at multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that Lynn Bodarky has been named Chief Business Officer to lead the Company's business development, licensing, and collaboration activities. Ms. Bodarky joins Actinium with over 25 years of proven business development and licensing experience at large global pharmaceutical and innovative biotechnology companies including Pfizer, Merck, Progenics and HiFiBiO. Over her career, she has executed a wide array of business transactions totaling over $5 billion in value across oncology, autoimmune and neurological indications.

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO. "Actinium is advancing highly differentiated targeted radiotherapeutics with first-in-class or best-in-class potential in hematologic and solid tumor indications, as well as cell and gene therapy conditioning. Our pipeline is complemented by our industry leading experience with the potent alpha-emitter payload Actinium-225, reliable end-to-end supply chain and robust in-house R&D and intellectual property generating capabilities. It is the ideal time to bring Lynn on to execute our business development strategy, leveraging our strong momentum in 2023 including positive Iomab-B Phase 3 data, CRADA with the NCI to advance late-stage development of Actimab-A, NIH grant to advance Iomab-ACT and novel preclinical solid tumor data. We are thrilled to welcome Lynn to the Actinium team and look forward to her leveraging her extensive experience, network and capabilities to create value and help bring our important radiotherapeutics to patients."

Ms. Bodarky joins Actinium from HiFiBiO Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases, where she was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Business Development & Operations. At HiFiBiO, she advanced strategic initiatives with Novartis and Kite Pharma. Prior to HiFiBiO, she was Vice President, Business Development at Geron Corporation, a company focused on developing treatments for hematologic malignancies and Intrexon Corporation, which focused on developing therapies for oncology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. Ms. Bodarky held senior roles focused on vaccines and corporate affairs Wyeth and then Pfizer, following Pfizer's acquisition of Wyeth. Previously, she was Vice President of Marketing at Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she focused on the launch of Relistor, a first-in-class product that Progenics licensed to Wyeth in a transaction totaling more than $400 million. Earlier at Progenics, she served as Vice President, Business Development & Licensing, and led the acquisition of a PSMA targeting antibody for prostate cancer and secured a license for related linker and toxin technology from Seattle Genetics to create a PSMA antibody-drug conjugate. Earlier in her career she held roles at Pharmacia Corporation and Merck & Co.

Ms. Bodarky holds an MBA in finance and international business from Columbia Business School and a BS in accounting from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business.

"I am incredibly excited to join Actinium given the numerous near- and longer-term business development opportunities. Actinium is positioned at the intersection of innovation in oncology and poised to capitalize on the recent and significant clinical and commercial success of radiotherapies and cell and gene therapies. Having firsthand experience with immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates, I believe the demand for targeted radiotherapeutics will continue to increase due to their potent and validated mechanism of action, potential synergies with other drug classes and broad applicability across multiple cancer indications. I was particularly drawn to Actinium by its differentiation in the radiotherapeutics field, its vision and drive to build a leading, fully integrated enterprise. I look forward to collaborating with the team to fully realize the value of Actinium's exciting product candidates and technology."

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma and AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for solid tumors, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 220 patents and patent applications.

For more information, please visit: www.actiniumpharma.com

