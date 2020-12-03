Actinium Highlights Clinical Data to be Presented at the Upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium") today highlighted that four abstracts detailing the Company's clinical trials for Iomab-B and Actimab-A will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO said "ASH is always a productive meeting for Actinium and we are excited that this year we have our largest presence ever with three oral presentations and a poster presentation. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight the promising data from the pivotal phase 3 SIERRA trial for Iomab-B and our two Actimab-A combination trials with CLAG-M and venetoclax. Notably, we head into ASH with a series of milestones expected for year-end and next year in addition to a strong cash position of $48 million at the end of the third quarter that will allow us to meet our development objectives well into 2022. We are also excited by recent developments in R&D and our recent senior hires that will enable us to succeed in achieving our near-term milestones and long-term vision for Actinium."

Mark Berger, Actinium's Chief Medical officer, said, "We are pleased to present updated data from our Iomab-B pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial and Actimab-A combination trials this weekend at ASH. We are excited by the progress we have made across our pipeline and the strong potential our targeted radiotherapy agents have for improving the care of patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The data we will present at this year's meeting is a reflection of the hard work done by our Actinium team and by our clinical sites to demonstrate the promise of our Antibody Radiation Conjugates. We would like to thank everyone for their contributions to this effort and we look forward to sharing the detailed presentations and updated data at this important meeting."

Iomab-B Oral Presentations Details:

Oral Presentation Title: Personalized Targeted Radioimmunotherapy with Anti-CD45 Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] in Patients with Active Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Results in Successful Donor Hematopoietic Cells Engraftment with the Timing of Engraftment Not Related to the Radiation Dose Delivered Publication Number: 193 Session Name: 721. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute Transplant Toxicities Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 Presentation Time: 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET Oral Presentation Title: High Doses of Targeted Radiation with Anti-CD45 Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] Do Not Correlate with Incidence of Mucositis, Febrile Neutropenia or Sepsis in the Prospective, Randomized Phase 3 Sierra Trial for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Publication Number: 135 Session Name: 721. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment, and Acute Transplant Toxicities Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 Presentation Time: 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET

Actimab-A CLAG-M Oral Presentation Details :

Oral Presentation Title: A Phase I Study of Lintuzumab Ac225 in Combination with CLAG-M Chemotherapy in Relapsed/Refractory AML Publication Number: 165 Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Advances in immunotherapeutics for management of AML Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 Presentation Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

Actimab-A Venetoclax Poster Presentation Details :

Poster Presentation Title: Lintuzumab-225Ac in Combination with Venetoclax in Relapsed/Refractory AML: Early Results of a Phase I/II Study Publication Number: 2875 Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Session Date: Monday, December 7, 2020 Presentation Time: 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM PT / 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM ET

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over seventy-five percent enrolled and positive single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. More information on this Phase 3 clinical trial can be found at sierratrial.com. I-131 apamistamab will also be studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy and Phase 1/2 anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy with UC Davis. In addition, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Ongoing combination trials include our CD33 alpha ARC, Actimab-A, in combination with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contacts:

Investors:

Clayton Robertson

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

(617) 430-7578

SOURCE Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.actiniumpharma.com/

