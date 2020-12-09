Actinium Highlights Presence at Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company") today announced that it will be participating in the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit being held virtually December 8th – 10th. During the event, Dale Ludwig, Ph.D., Actinium's Chief Scientific and Technology Officer will participate in a panel titled "Beyond PSMA – How Do We Realistically Identify New Targets to Take on with Radioligand Therapy."

"Targeted radiotherapy is witnessing a renaissance driven by strong clinical data emerging in multiple indications. This has resulted in acquisitions, new company formation and investments in new targets to pursue with radiotherapy," said Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO. He continued, "Actinium is proud to have not only established ourselves as a leader in the targeted radiotherapy field and is the only company pursuing well validated targets in hematology with late stage clinical programs. Both our Iomab-B and Actimab-A programs have yielded promising clinical data in the relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) setting that was prominently highlighted at ASH demonstrating the potential of our ARCs for targeted conditioning in the case of Iomab-B and as a backbone for therapeutic combinations with Actimab-A. We intend to build upon our leadership position in targeted radiotherapy by leveraging our AWE technology platform including our gold standard linker, our robust IP portfolio and know-how, our clinical and supply chain expertise and our recently enhanced research infrastructure and capabilities. Our team is enthused to be spreading awareness about our activities with this exciting and valuable approach to drug development at this important industry conference."

Panel Details

Title: Beyond PSMA – How Do We Realistically Identify New Targets to Take on with Radioligand Therapy

Date: December 10, 2020

Time: 10:20 ET

Dr. Dale Ludwig, Actinium's Chief Scientific and Technology Officer, said, "The targeted radiotherapy field has produced several successful drug candidates of late, however, they have been focused on a select number of targets and indications. It is critical that innovation continues to truly capitalize on the potential of targeted radiation. I look forward to highlighting Actinium's efforts to leverage our AWE platform and clinical development experience to lead the field in its next evolution through the development of novel targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs not addressed by current standards of care."

Members of Actinium's executive and R&D teams will be in attendance at the virtual meeting. To schedule a meeting with Actinium please email [email protected].

This year, Actinium announced the expansion of its R&D capabilities with a new research facility to capitalization on the increased interest in targeted radiotherapy and to enhance its development of next generation Antibody Radiation Conjugates (ARC) candidates, ARC therapeutic combination strategies, and supporting AWE platform research collaborations. Actinium's R&D efforts will employ a multidisciplinary approach leveraging its team's expertise and experience in cancer cell biology, radiochemistry, radiation sciences, immunology and oncology drug development. The proprietary AWE technology platform, protected by over one hundred and thirty patents, is the foundation for Actinium's R&D and exploits multiple different radioisotope payloads including the potent alpha-emitter, Actinium-225. Actinium is a leader in the field of targeted radiotherapy with several hundred patients treated to date with its ARCs, patent protection to 2037 and beyond for its drug candidates, patent protected "gold standard" linker technology, an established clinical supply chain at over 30 leading hospitals and a research collaboration with Astellas.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over seventy-five percent enrolled and positive single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. More information on this Phase 3 clinical trial can be found at www.sierratrial.com. I-131 apamistamab will also be studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy and in a Phase 1/2 anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy with UC Davis. In addition, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Ongoing combination trials include our CD33 ARC, Actimab-A, in combination with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 130 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

