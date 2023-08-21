Actinium Pharma Highlights Abstracts Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentation at the EANM 2023 Congress

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today details two abstracts accepted for oral and poster presentation at the upcoming European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2023 Congress, which will be held in Vienna, September 9-13, 2023. The EANM oral presentation, reflecting the potentially paradigm changing Iomab-B SIERRA data in facilitating transplants for people with AML who are currently not considered for transplant, represents the fifth oral presentation at prestigious medical conferences globally in 2023 including TCT, EBMT, SNMMI, and EHA.



Details of the EANM oral presentation:



Presentation Title: "Safety and dosimetry evaluation of personalized dose I131-apamistamab prior to HCT in the phase 3 SIERRA trial for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML)"

Session: Theranostics Track - Oncology & Theranostics Committee / EARL - Featured Session: Old but Novel Techniques

Date and Time: September 10, 3:00pm CET





Details of the EANM e-poster presentation:



All e-posters will be accessible for viewing for the entirety of the conference.



e-Poster Title: Feasibility of high-dose targeted radiation with I131-apamistamab in patients with relapsed/refractory AML: Dosimetry and radiation safety experience from the phase 3 SIERRA trial

e-Poster Number: EP-0608

Session Title: C: Therapy Clinical Study -> C1 Oncological Therapy Clinical Study -> C15 Other Oncological Treatments

About Actinium



Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and EpicentRx for its CD47 targeting agent, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 200 patents and patent applications.



