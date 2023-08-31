Actinium Pharma Highlights Three Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentation at the SOHO 2023 Annual Meeting

- First ever data demonstrating anti-leukemic effect of Actimab-A in FLT3 Mutant AML models

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today details three abstracts accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will be held in Houston, September 6-9, 2023.

Details of the SOHO poster presentations:

Poster Title: The Randomized Phase III SIERRA (Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory AML) Trial: Successful Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Using Treatment With Iomab-B-Led Regimen for Patients With Active, Relapsed or Refractory AML With Failed Targeted Therapies

Poster: AML-521

Session: September 6, 6pm CT, Grand Ballroom (Level 3)

Poster Title: Sequential Salvage Chemotherapy and Lintuzumab-Ac225 in Relapsed/Refractory AML Results in Deep Responses and Prolonged Survival in Adverse Risk Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and in AML Patients that Received Prior Venetoclax Therapy

Poster: AML-530

Session: September 6, 6pm CT, Grand Ballroom (Level 3)

Poster Title: Antileukemic Activity of Lintuzumab-Ac225 in Preclinical Model of FLT3 Mutant AML

Poster: AML-502

Session: September 6, 6pm CT, Grand Ballroom (Level 3)

