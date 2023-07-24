Actinium Pharma to Present at the 2nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit in Boston, July 25 - 27, 2023. Actinium will present "Targeted Radiotherapeutics & Innovative Combinations to Alter the Treatment Outcome for Conditioning, Hematological & Solid Tumor Malignancies" on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 12:30pm ET.

Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and EpicentRx for its CD47 targeting agent, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 200 patents and patent applications.

