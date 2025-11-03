Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the Stephens Biotechnology Virtual Fireside Chat Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of differentiated targeted radiotherapies, announced today that Sandesh Seth, Chairman and CEO will be participating in the Stephens Biotechnology Virtual Fireside Chat. During the conference, members of Actinium's management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Date: November 4, 2025

Time: 10:30-11:20 am ET

Format: Virtual fireside chat

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium is a pioneer in the development of targeted radiotherapies intended to meaningfully improve patient outcomes. ATNM-400, Actinium's lead product candidate, is a novel, first-in-class, and multi-indication Actinium-225 (Ac-225) in development for prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The antigen specifically targeted by ATNM-400 is highly expressed in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), contributes directly to disease progression, poorer survival outcomes, and continues to be expressed at a high level even after androgen receptor inhibitor (ARPI) and Pluvicto® treatment. ATNM-400 is supported by preclinical data demonstrating tumor-specific uptake, higher efficacy than androgen receptor inhibitor enzalutamide (Xtandi®) and 177Lu-PSMA-617 radiotherapy, the active agent in Pluvicto®, durable tumor control and potent efficacy in prostate cancer models resistant to both enzalutamide and 177Lu-PSMA-617. In addition, ATNM-400 has demonstrated synergy with enzalutamide. In NSCLC, ATNM-400 showed superior efficacy to EGFR targeting therapies including osimertinib (TARGRISSO®, AstraZeneca), Dato-DXd (DATROWAY®, AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) and amivantamab (RYBREVANT®, J&J) with synergistic activity in combination with osimertinib. The data generated to date with ATNM-400 supports its potential across treatment settings to be used either as a monotherapy, or in combination or sequenced with other therapies. Actinium's most advanced product candidate in development is Actimab-A, a CD33 targeting therapeutic, that is a potential backbone therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other myeloid malignancies leveraging the mutation agnostic alpha-emitter radioisotope payload Actinium-225 (Ac-225). Actimab-A has demonstrated potential activity in relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) patients in combination with the chemotherapy CLAG-M including high rates of Complete Remissions (CR) and measurable residual disease (MRD) negativity leading to improved survival outcomes and is being advanced to a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial. In addition, Actinium is engaged with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. The first clinical trial under the CRADA will evaluate the triplet combination comprised of Actimab-A, Venetoclax (Abbvie/Roche) an oral Bcl-2 inhibitor and ASTX-727 (Taiho Oncology, an Otsuka holdings company) a novel oral hypomethylating agent (HMA) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. Additionally, Actinium is developing Actimab-A as a potential pan tumor therapy in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors including KEYTRUDA® and OPDIVO® by depleting myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), which represents a potential multi-billion-dollar addressable market. Iomab-ACT, Actinium's next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed with the goal of improving patient access and outcomes for potentially curative cell and gene therapies. Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with r/r AML, which Actinium is seeking a potential strategic partner for the U.S. In addition, the company's R&D efforts are primarily focused on advancing several preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. Actinium holds approximately 240 patents and patent applications including several patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron.

For more information, please visit: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

