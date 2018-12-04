Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 2019 Biotech Showcase™ in San Francisco

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ATNM) announced today that Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Biotech Showcase™ 2019 being held on January 7-9. The conference will be held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Details of Actinium's presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 7, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM PT

Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Members of Actinium's Executive and Corporate Development teams will be available for 1-on-1 meetings during the conference. Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Actinium may do so by contacting Steve O'Loughlin, Actinium's Principal Financial Officer via email to soloughlin@actiniumpharma.com.

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on improving patient access and outcomes to cellular therapies such as bone marrow transplant (BMT) and CAR-T with its proprietary, chemotherapy free or sparing, targeted conditioning technology. Actinium is the only company with a multi-disease, multi-target, drug development pipeline focused on targeted conditioning. Its targeted conditioning technology is enabled by ARC's or Antibody Radiation Conjugates that combine the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies with the cell killing ability of radioisotopes. Actinium's pipeline of clinical-stage targeted conditioning ARCs target the antigens CD45 and CD33 for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and multiple myeloma (MM), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), Hodgkin's lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Actinium's Iomab-ACT program is designed to be a universal lymphodepletion technology intended to eliminate the need for chemotherapy-based conditioning prior to CAR-T or other adoptive cellular therapies.

Iomab-B, Actinium's lead targeted conditioning product candidate, is currently enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial in patients age 55 or older, with active, relapsed or refractory AML. Iodine-131-apamistamab (Iomab-B), combines the anti-CD45 monoclonal antibody labeled with iodine-131 for myeloablation prior to a bone marrow transplant. CD45 is expressed on leukemia, lymphoma and normal immune cells. Iomab-B has been studied in over 500 patients in 10 clinical trials in numerous hematologic diseases. Actinium's Iomab-ACT program is an expansion of its CD45 program that is intended to be a universal, chemotherapy-free solution for targeted lymphodepletion prior to CAR-T. Through targeted lymphodepletion, the Iomab-ACT program is expected to improve CAR-T cell expansion, reduce CAR-T related toxicities and expand patient access to CAR-T treatment and potentially other adoptive cell therapies. Due to its lower payload dose, lymphodepletion with the Iomab-ACT program can be accomplished through a single outpatient infusion. Actinium intends to advance its Iomab-ACT program with CAR-T focused collaborators from academia and industry.

Actinium's pipeline also includes a potentially best-in-class CD33 program with its ARC comprised of the anti-CD33 antibody lintuzumab labeled with the alpha-particle emitter actinium-225. Its CD33 program is currently being studied in multiple clinical trials for targeting conditioning and as a therapeutic in multiple diseases and indications including AML, MDS and MM. Actinium applies its CD33 program at high doses to target CD33+ cells of the myeloid lineage in combination with reduced intensity conditioning (RIC), which together are intended to result in myeloablative outcomes with a more benign and well tolerated profile than high intensity chemotherapy myeloablation. Actinium is focused on applying its CD33 program at low doses in combination with other therapeutic modalities including chemotherapy, targeted agents and immunotherapies.

Actinium is also developing its proprietary AWE or Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform which utilizes radioisotopes including iodine-131 and the highly differentiated actinium-225 coupled with antibodies to target a variety of antigens that are expressed in hematological and solid tumor cancers. The AWE technology enables Actinium's internal pipeline and with the radioisotope Actinium-225 is being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Actinium's clinical programs and AWE technology platform are covered by a portfolio of 75 patents covering composition of matter, formulations, methods of use and also methods of manufacturing the radioisotope Actinium-225 in a cyclotron.

More information is available at www.actiniumpharma.com and our Twitter feed @ActiniumPharma, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.

Contact:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Steve O'Loughlin

Principal Financial Officer

soloughlin@actiniumpharma.com

