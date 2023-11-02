Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Attend Bio-Europe Munich 2023

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that it will be attending Bio-Europe, the largest biopharmaceutical industry partnering event in Europe, taking place November 6 – 8, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Actinium is advancing a pipeline of differentiated, clinical-stage targeted radiotherapeutics including Iomab-B for bone marrow transplant conditioning, which met the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 SIERRA trial and is being prepared for a BLA filing, Iomab-ACT for conditioning prior to cell and gene therapy and Actimab-A as a therapeutic for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia that has shown backbone therapy potential in combinations. Actinium is also advancing novel solid tumor programs leveraging its industry leading experience with the alpha-particle payload Actinium-225 and intellectual property including linker technology and Actinium-225 manufacturing.

Members of Actinium's senior leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the in-person meeting as well as the digital partnering taking place November 14-15, 2023. To request a meeting with Actinium through partneringONE® https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/. Interested parties may also contact the Company directly to schedule in person or virtual meetings by emailing Actinium.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 220 patents and patent applications.

For more information, please visit:  www.actiniumpharma.com

[email protected] 

