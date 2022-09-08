Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company) a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs, today announced that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 12-14, 2022. The conference will be hybrid and occur virtually and in person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Members of Actinium's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings. Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Actinium management team. For information about the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, please refer to the event's website. Actinium's investor presentation will be available on the conference website as well the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.actiniumpharma.com/presentations-webinars.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs not addressed by traditional cancer therapies. Actinium's current clinical pipeline is led by ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. Actinium's targeted conditioning ARCs seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) has been studied in over four hundred patients including the pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning that complete patient enrollment in the third quarter of 2021. Topline data from the SIERRA trial is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. In April 2022, we announced we licensed the EUMENA commercial rights for Iomab-B to Immedica AB in exchange for $35 million upfront, with a $452 million total deal value and mid-twenty percent royalties. Iomab-ACT, low dose I-131 apamistamab is being studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, we are leaders in the field of Actinium-225 alpha therapies. Actimab-A, our clinical stage CD33 targeting ARC alpha therapy has been studied in nearly 150 patients including our ongoing combination trials with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 190 patents and patent applications, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are leveraged to design and study novel targeted radiotherapies and combinations to strategically bolster our pipeline. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in collaborative research partnerships with Astellas Pharma, Inc. for solid tumor theranostics, with AVEO Oncology to create an Actinium-225 HER3 targeting radiotherapy for solid tumors, and with EpicentRx, Inc.to create targeted radiotherapy combinations with their novel, clinical stage small molecule CD47-SIRPα inhibitor. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

