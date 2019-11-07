Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 25th Annual BIO-Europe® 2019 International Partnering Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium") announced today that it will attend the 25th Annual BIO-Europe® International Partnering Conference being held November 11 – 13, 2019 at the Hamburg Messe in Hamburg, Germany. Actinium will participate in the 1-on-1 partnering meetings and will make a company presentation.

Details of Actinium's presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 3:30 PM CEST

Venue: Level 0, Hall B1, Room 4

Members of Actinium's Executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Actinium may do so by contacting David Gould, MD, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Affairs via email at dgould@actiniumpharma.com.

About the BIO-Europe® International Partnering Conference

BIO-Europe is the preeminent partnering conference of the European life science industry, bringing together international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial sectors, offering networking opportunities and private one-to-one meetings. The BIO-Europe 2019 partnering event is expected to draw over 4,300 industry attendees for three days of high-level networking, representing upwards of 2,300 companies from over 60 countries. To learn more about the conference, please visit the BIO-Europe 2019 webpage.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), CAR-T and other cell therapies. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, Iomab-B is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. Beyond Iomab-B, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Multiple Myeloma (MM). Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary Antibody Warhead Enabling (AWE) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contact:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Steve O'Loughlin

Principal Financial Officer

investorrelations@actiniumpharma.com

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(617) 535-7743

