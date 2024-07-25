Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 3rd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit US

Presentation to highlight positive outcomes of Iomab-B led bone marrow transplant in difficult to treat TP53 patients and the mutation-agnostic mechanism of Actimab-A for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia

Iomab-B and Actimab-A represent the only clinical stage antibody radiation conjugates in development for patients with acute myeloid leukemia

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of Antibody Radiation Conjugates (ARCs) and other targeted radiotherapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the 3rd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit US, being held in San Diego, CA, from July 30 – August 1, 2024. Actinium's presentation titled, "Overcoming Adverse Cytogenetics, TP53, Other Mutations & Treatment Resistant Disease in Relapsed/Refractory AML Using Antibody Radiation Conjugates," will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2024th. The presentation will highlight the following:

Exploring Iomab-B, a CD45 I-131 ARC, to enable bone marrow transplant (BMT) in otherwise ineligible patients, while Actimab-A, a CD33 Ac-225 ARC, demonstrates strong anti-leukemic activity





Outlining responses in heavily pretreated patients for both Iomab-B and Actimab-A, including prior venetoclax treatment or TP53-mutated disease, to demonstrate how targeted radiotherapies offer broad therapeutic potential as backbone regimens





Revealing preclinical data to further show the benefits of combining Actimab-A with targeted therapies, such as FLT3 inhibitors, to enhance anti-tumor response

For more information about the Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Summit and the conference agenda, please visit https://targeted-radiopharma-us.com/.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA & MAA (EU)), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute), a therapeutic agent, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium holds more than 230 patents and patent applications including several patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron.

For more information, please visit: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

