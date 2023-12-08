Actinium to Highlight Broad Potential of Targeted Radiotherapies Iomab-B and Actimab-A for Relapsed or Refractory and Elderly Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

Oral presentation to highlight Iomab-B's ability to significantly improve overall survival in patients with relapsed or refractory AML with a TP53 mutation

Four presentations in total demonstrating the mutation agnostic efficacy potential of Iomab-B and Actimab-A in relapsed or refractory and elderly AML patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that clinical data from its Iomab-B and Actimab-A programs will be featured in four presentations at the 65th Annual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH) being held in San Diego on December 9-12, 2023. These include an oral presentation and two poster presentations detailing results from the completed and positive Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B in patients age 55 and above with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) as well as one poster presentation of Phase 1b results from the novel Actimab-A + Venetoclax combination trial for r/r AML.

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman & CEO, said, "We are particularly excited for this year's ASH as our four presentations will highlight the differentiated capabilities of Iomab-B and Actimab-A. Better treatment options and outcomes are needed in AML, particularly for elderly patients and those with relapsed or refractory disease who represent a majority of the population. Our strong presence at ASH is indicative of the potential that our targeted radiotherapies have in the management of patients with difficult to treat AML. We are progressing toward BLA and MAA filings for Iomab-B as well as initiating a pivotal trial Actimab-A next year, which will be significant steps toward achieving our vision of transforming the treatment of AML with our highly differentiated therapies."

Iomab-B and Actimab-A target CD45 and CD33, respectively, both of which are validated targets with significant expression on AML cells. As targeted radiotherapeutics, Iomab-B and Actimab-A have both demonstrated the ability to overcome genetic mutations, including TP53, producing high response rates and improving survival outcomes in patients with difficult to treat, high-risk r/r AML.

Details of Actinium's presentations at ASH are as follows:

Iomab-B Oral Presentation

Title: 131I-Apamistamab-Led Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Patients with TP53 Mutated R/R AML

Session Name: 721. Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment and Acute Toxicities: Novel Conditioning Regimens for Myeloid Malignancies

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Session Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Presentation Time: 9:30 AM

Room: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Pacific Ballroom Salons 18-19

Iomab-B Poster Presentations

Title: 131I-Apamistamab Effectively Achieved Durable Responses in Patients with R/R AML Irrespective of the Presence of Multiple High-Risk Factors

Session Name: 721. Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment and Acute Toxicities: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Title: High-Dose Targeted Radiation with 131I-Apamistamab Prior to HCT Demonstrated a Dose-Response for Durable Complete Remission in Patients with R/R AML

Session Name: 721. Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment and Acute Toxicities: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Actimab-A Poster Presentation

Title: Updated Results from Phase 1 Study of Targeted Radiotherapy with Lintuzumab-Ac225 in Combination with Venetoclax in Relapsed/Refractory AML

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023:

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

