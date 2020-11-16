Actinium to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium") today announced that it will be participating in the Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium being held on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During the event, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer Mark Berger will participate in a panel discussing emerging trends in hematology ahead of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 5th – 8th. Actinium's Antibody Radiation Conjugates, Iomab-B and Actimab-A, will be featured in three oral presentations at ASH, two focused on the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial for Iomab-B and one on the Actimab-A CLAG-M combination trial, as well as poster presentation of the Actimab-A venetoclax combination trial. Actinium's ASH abstracts can be accessed here: https://ashpublications.org/blood/issue/136/Supplement%201

Event: Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium Panel Title: ASH 2020 Red Carpet Pre-Show: A Panel Discussion Showcasing the Rising Stars in Hematological Oncology Panel Moderator: Alliance General Partner's Analyst Matthew Cross Presenter: Mark Berger, Chief Medical Officer of Actinium Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

In addition, Actinium's management team will be conducting 1-on-1 investor meetings as part of the symposium. To request a meeting with management, please contact Clayton Robertson, Director, Investor Relations at Actinium by email at [email protected]. For more information please contact your registered representative or AGP Events at [email protected]

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over seventy-five percent enrolled and positive single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. More information on this Phase 3 clinical trial can be found at sierratrial.com. I-131 apamistamab will also be studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Phase 1/2 anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy with UC Davis. In addition, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Ongoing combination trials include our CD33 alpha ARC, Actimab-A, in combination with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contacts:

Investors:

Clayton Robertson

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

(617) 430-7578

SOURCE Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.actiniumpharma.com/

