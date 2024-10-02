Action AI 2024: Top AI Experts Gather at India's Largest AI Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Action AI Conference, a CSharpCorner initiative aimed at fostering AI awareness and innovation in India by India, is uniting industry leaders from companies like Nvidia, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Samsung, Adobe, Jio, Paytm, Barclay's, Jio, Zomato, Accenture, TCS, Micron, Github, S&P Global Micron, Atlassian, and American Express, to cultivate India's rapidly growing talent base in the field of AI. The conference, in Delhi NCR on October 18, 2024, reflects a shared vision to position India as a global leader in the wave of AI technological innovation.

India: The Emerging Hub for AI

India is rapidly emerging as a major player in the global AI ecosystem. The India AI Mission is part of the government's strategy to position the country as a leader in AI by building domestic capabilities and supporting homegrown companies with essential infrastructure. India's Central Board of Education is rolling out new curriculum as part of a broader effort to integrate AI into schools to equip students with essential skills for the future.

As the world's largest democracy with a booming digital economy, India is attracting the attention of leading companies eager to tap into its growing AI potential. Notably, NVIDIA is hosting its flagship AI Summit in India, Vishal Dhupar, Nvidia Managing Director for Asia-South, said of the event, "With accelerated computing infrastructure, research and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world and the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit is the first of its kind with significant focus on India."

These highlights showcase India's dedication to becoming a global AI leader, with companies recognizing the value of fostering innovation and preparing the next generation for India's tech-driven future.

About the Action AI Conference

The Action AI Conference brings together representatives from leading companies to showcase their commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation in India through advanced AI models. The agenda covers key topics such as AI's impact on jobs, gaining a competitive edge, business strategies for automation, AI ethics, prompt engineering, harnessing LLMs, building real-world AI agents, and top Copilot and GenAI tips for coders.

The Action AI Conference, organized by CSharpCorner, is dedicated to advancing AI technology in India by India. Bringing together experts, industry leaders, and innovators to explore and educate on the latest trends, technologies, and opportunities in AI.

