Action camera market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global action camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,659.29 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.47% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Action Camera Market 2023-2027

Global action camera market - Five forces

The global action camera market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global action camera market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global action camera market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (ultra HD and HD), end-user (commercial and residential), and distribution channel (online and offline).

The ultra HD segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for better viewing angles in the broadcast industry. These cameras are used in popular sporting events such as cricket and football world cups and the Olympics. The use of these cameras is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of sporting events. These factors will facilitate market growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global action camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global action camera market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Action cameras are popular among adventure enthusiasts in this region. Many people are interested in outdoor activities, which will drive the growth of the regional market. The high per capita disposable income of residents is also driving the market in this region. Moreover, North America is an early adopter of action cameras owing to the high purchasing power of consumers, especially in the US. These factors will fuel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Global action camera market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing popularity of social networks is driving the market's growth.

The rising number of social media users is expanding the target audience.

Hence, several brands are promoting their brands through content advertising on social media. For instance, GoPro has a YouTube channel where it promotes content to connect with viewers.

Thus, the increasing popularity of social media will fuel the growth of the global action camera market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rapid shift in demand from developed nations to developing nations is a key trend in the global action camera market growth.

The main reason for this shift is the growing popularity of adventure tourism and the improving sports infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China .

and . These countries provide significant opportunities to sellers due to the presence of many first-time buyers.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, growth in social networking, and increasing popularity of photography are supporting the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing popularity of smartphones is challenging the growth of the global action camera market.

Smartphone penetration is increasing due to the decline in the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and the development of communication network infrastructure.

As a result, smartphones have become more affordable for customers.

Manufacturers are developing smartphones with cutting-edge features such as advanced cameras.

This, in turn, will hinder the growth of the global action camera market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this action camera market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the action camera market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the action camera market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the action camera market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of action camera market vendors

The smart home cameras market size is expected to increase by USD 4.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by connectivity (wire-free smart home cameras and wired smart home cameras), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The digital video recorder market size is expected to increase by USD 6.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (in-home DVR and cloud DVR) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Action Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,659.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C and A Marketing Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Chilli Tech Europe Ltd., Drift Innovation Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co, Garmin Ltd, GoPro Inc., HTC Corp., iON America LLC, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rollei GmbH and Co. KG., Shenzhen Amkovery Tech. Development Co. Ltd., SJCAM Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Veho, and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's communication services market reports

