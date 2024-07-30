Action Environmental Launches New Website to Guide NYC Businesses Through Commercial Waste Zone Implementation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Environmental Services, Inc. ("Action"), a leading innovator and provider of solid waste and recycling services in New York City, today announced the launch of a new website, actioncarting.com, to help businesses navigate the upcoming implementation of the city's Commercial Waste Zone (CWZ) program. As NYC's most awarded commercial waste hauler, Action's website offers a centralized resource for reliable and up-to-date information on the CWZ program. It also provides a streamlined platform for businesses to connect with the waste and recycling solutions they need, obtain a quote, or contact a zoning expert to help with the transition.

Signed into law in 2019, the CWZ program aims to create a safer, more efficient waste collection system in New York City by dividing the city into 20 zones, each serviced by up to three licensed carters selected through an extensive review process. This approach will reduce truck traffic from commercial waste collection by an estimated 50%, significantly cutting emissions and advancing the city's Green New Deal and zero waste goals. Action has been awarded 14 zones, more than any other hauler, and is one of only five providers awarded a city-wide Containerized Zone license, enabling containerized waste service across all five boroughs.

"Action is proud to lead the transformation of commercial waste management in New York City," said Michael DiBella, Chief Executive Officer of Interstate Waste Services, Action's parent company. "Our new website goes beyond simply promoting our services. It's a one-stop shop for business owners to understand the CWZ program and a testament to our commitment to being a trusted partner as customers navigate this transition."

Key features of the new website will include a "find your zone" tool that allows businesses to quickly identify their designated Commercial Waste Zone, detailed service descriptions, frequently asked questions, an online pricing and sign-up tool, and sustainability and compliance information for NYC businesses.

As the CWZ program rolls out, starting with the Queens Central zone this fall, Action will continually update the website to ensure customers and business leaders have the information they need to make informed waste management decisions.

As one of the city's premier haulers, Action serves thousands of New York City's iconic brands and establishments, as well as small family-owned businesses across diverse industries. Action is authorized for city-wide Containerized Services under the CWZ program.

"With a 25-year legacy of providing efficient, dependable service, our team is deeply rooted in the communities we serve," said Josh Haraf, Market Vice President – New York for Interstate Waste Services. "From iconic landmarks and entertainment venues to hospitals and universities, Action adapts to meet every customer's unique needs. We are excited to build on this legacy and serve even more customers in the communities we call home."

Action Environmental Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc. (IWS), is a vertically integrated environmental services company. They provide solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail transportation, and disposal services throughout the New York/New Jersey area. In New York City, Action operates through its BIC-licensed subsidiary, Action Carting Environmental Services, Inc. IWS is one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the US and a leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to minimize vehicle traffic and resulting greenhouse gas emissions.

