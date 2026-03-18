Action for Healthy Kids Launches Nationwide Community to Connect District Wellness Leaders Driving Healthier Schools

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Action For Healthy Kids

Mar 18, 2026, 13:13 ET

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of Action for Healthy Kids' District Impact Network establishes a nationwide community of district wellness professionals, connecting to strengthen student wellness efforts and amplify their impact. 

Across the nation, district health and wellness leaders are responsible for advancing policies, programs, and partnerships that support student health. The District Impact Network brings these professionals together in a collaborative national community focused on sharing practical solutions and advancing sustainable, systemwide change. 

Built with direct input from district health and wellness leaders, the network offers evidence-based resources, implementation tools, funding opportunities, professional learning, and peer collaboration to help districts scale effective whole-child wellness strategies.  

"We've proven what works in student health. The challenge now is making that progress last," said Rob Bisceglie, President and CEO of Action for Healthy Kids. "The District Impact Network helps districts move beyond isolated efforts and build the systems needed to sustain and scale impact over time." 

Members of the District Impact Network gain access to: 

  • Evidence-based tools and practical resources that can be implemented immediately 
  • Funding opportunities and implementation support to scale district initiatives 
  • Peer collaboration with district leaders across the country 
  • Professional learning designed specifically for district wellness professionals 

District leaders that support school health and wellness initiatives are invited to join the community and collaborate with peers nationwide. Learn more and join the District Impact Network at: https://www.actionforhealthykids.org/district-impact-network/ 

The District Impact Network supports Action for Healthy Kids' broader goal of helping 25 million students experience healthier school environments by 2035. 

About Action for Healthy Kids 

Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK) is a national nonprofit that partners with school districts, families, and communities to create healthier learning environments where every child can thrive. Our evidence-based programs support nutrition, physical activity, mental health, and risk behavior prevention. To help schools put these practices into action, AFHK offers professional development, technical assistance, and communities of practice that build local capacity and drive lasting change. Learn more at www.actionforhealthykids.org.

Contact: Roxanne Martinez, Action for Healthy Kids, [email protected], 312-878-7671

SOURCE Action For Healthy Kids

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