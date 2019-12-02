Action for Healthy Kids Teams Up with Peloton to Celebrate the Power of Joy and Movement this Holiday Season with "Move for More" Classes

"We're excited to join Peloton in supporting access to movement and physical activity for every child, regardless of where they live or what school they attend," said Rob Bisceglie, CEO, Action for Healthy Kids. "Short bursts of physical activity during the school day are shown to improve kids' focus, mood, behavior and ability to learn. Our new partnership with Peloton is truly in the spirit of the work we do, along with our partners in the Active Schools movement, to help schools—especially those in underserved communities—incorporate more physical activity into the school day and support families and kids in leading healthy, active lifestyles."

"At Peloton, we are dedicated to connecting the world through fitness and empowering people to be the best version of themselves," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Senior Vice President, Peloton. "Even a 10 or 15-minute workout can go such a long way, especially during the holidays when people find themselves busier than ever. We created this series of quick and accessible classes to help keep our Members moving, and we're proud to be supporting Action for Healthy Kids with this collection while giving our community an opportunity to make their rides and strides mean even more."

A new Move for More class will be added to the collection Monday through Thursday between December 3-19. For each individual who takes any three classes from the collection live or on-demand, Peloton will make a $5 donation to Action for Healthy Kids, up to $75,000, to support the organization's mission to ensure every kid is healthy, active and ready to learn. The donation will also benefit Active Schools, a collective impact movement of public and private sector partner organizations working to prioritize physical education and physical activity in schools. Action for Healthy Kids is the organizational home of Active Schools, formerly known as Let's Move! Active Schools.

Visit Peloton's blog to learn more about how to participate in the Peloton Move for More class collection. Visit donate.actionforhealthykids.org/joyofmovement to donate directly to Action for Healthy Kids on Giving Tuesday and during the holiday season; learn more about how schools, families and communities can work together to improve children's health and well-being at actionforhealthykids.org ; and learn more about the Active Schools collective impact movement at activeschoolsus.org .

About Action for Healthy Kids®

Action for Healthy Kids is dedicated to improving children's health and well-being by bringing together educators, parents and communities to transform school into a place where children learn to lead healthy lives. Through funding opportunities, programmatic support, and our flagship programs Game On and Parents for Healthy Kids, we support children's healthy and happy futures in communities where change is most needed. Action for Healthy Kids is the organizational home to Active Schools, formerly known as Let's Move! Active Schools, a collective impact movement of public and private sector partner organizations working to prioritize physical education and physical activity in schools. To learn more about the ways our growing network of 140,000+ volunteers and champions is helping to ensure every kid is healthy, active and ready to learn and thrive, visit us at actionforhealthykids.org .

About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of over 1.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. We make fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage our Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovation company at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

