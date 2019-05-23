Action Images partners with Canadian Premier League to produce and distribute coverage

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters announced today that its sports media agency Action Images has partnered with the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top tier professional men's soccer league.

As the CPL's official photography services partner, Action Images will create and distribute editorial content for news publishers throughout the 2019 & 2020 seasons on the Reuters Connect platform and via subscription feeds. The CPL will also make available to Reuters customers photography from all matches throughout the season, as well as select matches from the Canadian Championship.

Action Images is also the exclusive distributor of commercial photography.

"With our rich history of global soccer coverage, we are excited for Action Images to partner with Canadian Premier League to help the sport continue to grow worldwide," said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. "Reuters Sports is the premier destination for soccer coverage throughout North America, and this latest partnership further ensures we are meeting all of our customers' sport content needs."

Action Images, the global sports media agency of Reuters, provides services for leagues and federations to create, distribute and monetize their multimedia content using the know-how and infrastructure of the world's largest global multimedia news agency, Reuters.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

Canadian Premier League

Canadian Premier League (CPL) is Canada's professional men's soccer league that debuted on April 27, 2019. Playing in world-class and unique venues, and partnering with strong community-led ownership groups, the CPL is a league for Canadians by Canadians that will bring professional soccer to communities coast-to-coast. For updates and more information, please go to CanPL.ca. Connect with us on Twitter: @CPLsoccer and #CanPL

