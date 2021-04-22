Action Mailers delivers higher print quality and more efficient personalization with Ricoh

EXTON, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Action Mailers, a leading direct mail production house, has continued to grow its alliance with Ricoh to drive better print quality and increased efficiencies with the addition of the RICOH Pro VC40000. The RICOH Pro VC40000's media flexibility and reliable quality made it a perfect fit for Action Mailers' customers who sought to move from costly, dated pre-printed forms to a completely digital production platform.

"At Action Mailers, we pride ourselves on delivering for our customers with quality, speed and experience. The RICOH Pro VC40000 helps us on all fronts," said Marc Hoy, General Manager, Action Mailers. "In the past, we had preprinted forms and kept them as inventory, going back to add variable data as needed. It required running a two-step printing process and occasionally being stuck with excess inventory. Now, we're able to easily meet our service-level agreements with single-pass, near-offset-quality variable-data print. Our customers are impressed by the color quality and total turnaround time—how quickly we get work back to them and in the mail. It's a win-win in a world where both image quality and time to market are so important for connecting the right message to the right recipient in the most effective way."

Established in 1972, Action Mailers has grown into a major direct mail production facility in the Philadelphia area with more than 300 employees, all while remaining family owned. The company is a full-service provider focusing on the non-profit segment and has worked closely with Ricoh over the years to continually improve its mail operations, leveraging the company's broad portfolio and deep expertise to best serve its customers. Decision makers cite Ricoh's hands-on, responsive service team as a key factor in earning Action Mailers' repeat business.

"Action Mailers' continued growth is a testament to the power of long-lasting, collaborative alliances built on vision and expertise," said Phil Self, Vice President, Sales, Continuous Feed and Software & Strategic Solutions, Production Printing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We have been working closely with Action Mailers for years now. With each passing day, we have learned more about their business's needs – and their customers' needs – which has helped us become an even more effective partner. The Pro VC40000 provides a boost to productivity, quality and efficiency to further push this already-impressive production house to new heights."

