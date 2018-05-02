Action Management Services Added to Forbes Best Executive Search Firms List

Forbes, in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, compiled the lists of 250 professional search and executive search firms—those specializing in placement of professional positions up to $100,000 annually and over $100,000, respectively. The lists were based on an elaborate survey model that included nominations, assessments, and recommendations. Lists were ranked based on the following:

A client survey including 4,500 candidates and human resources managers who were clients of recruitment firms within the last three years; and

A survey of 30,000 external expert recruiters from recruiting firms to share their market insights.

Action Management Services was ranked #47 in Professional Recruiting and #228 in Executive Search—the first year to be recognized in either.

"It's quite an honor to receive such an exemplary recognition from Forbes in both of their distinguished categories," says Dale M. Chorba, President of Action Management Services.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my parents, Dale and Anne, the founders of this family business, as we've enjoyed many successes through the years. My father, in particular, was the catalyst in this memorable journey," added Chorba.

"My dedicated AMS team has remained focused and loyal with more than 100 years of combined professional experience, and I appreciate all of them for their hard work, efforts, and results. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary next year, we sincerely thank our clients, candidates, and peers for recognizing our organization. Lastly—but never least—my wife, Laura's, unconditional support, has enabled us to be where we are today."

Founded in 1979, Action Management Services is an executive search firm with a nationwide network, specializing in recruitment and placement of senior-level management professionals. In addition to accounting and finance, the company has since expanded its professional database to now include real estate, sales/marketing, and healthcare/managed care to meet the needs of diverse industries.

For further information, please contact Dale Chorba at (216) 642-8777 or email dale@actionmgmt.com

