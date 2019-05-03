Action Management Services Named One of Best Executive Search Firms Two Years Straight

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Management Services, a boutique executive search firm headquartered in northeast Ohio, announces its second year of recognition by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Search Firms for 2019.

Forbes, in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, compiled the lists of 200 professional search and executive search firms—those specializing in placement of professional positions up to $100,000 annually and over $100,000, respectively. The lists were based on an elaborate survey model that included nominations, assessments, and recommendations. Lists were ranked based on the following:

A client survey including 4,500 candidates and human resources managers who were clients of recruitment firms within the last three years; and

A survey of 30,000 external expert recruiters from recruiting firms to share their market insights.

Action Management Services was ranked #40 in Professional Recruiting (up from #47 the previous year) and #58 in Executive Search—up from #228 in 2018. Action Management Services ranked #1 for the state of Ohio in Executive Search.

"It's unbelievable making both lists in back-to-back years—and with such a significant climb in our specialties. I am so honored. It truly is a testament to my team's dedication to this organization," says Dale M. Chorba, President of Action Management Services.

"My team has remained focused and loyal with more than 100 years of combined professional experience, and I appreciate all of them for their hard work, efforts, and results," added Chorba. "With this being our 40th anniversary, it's especially exciting. Over the years, we have changed our business model significantly to evolve with the needs of clients and candidates. Our strong faith and commitment to the profession have enabled us to be where we are today. We're looking forward to 2020."

Chorba closed, stating, "We sincerely thank our clients, candidates, and peers for recognizing our firm."

About Action Management Services

Founded in 1979, Action Management Services is an executive search firm with a global network, specializing in recruitment and placement of senior-level management professionals, including C-suite level search. In addition to accounting and finance, the company has since expanded its professional database to now include real estate, sales/marketing, and healthcare/managed care to meet the needs of diverse industries.

