Action movies package for an adrenaline rush this season on Cine Mexicano

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cine Mexicano, the country's top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, premieres this season some high-octane crime thrillers and action movies that really get the blood pumping and heart racing.

Playa Siniestra: A local homicide detective investigates a serial killer and tries to save lives from two suspects who could be two sisters.

Perseguida en altamar: A woman's life is turned upside down when she is accused of the murder of her best friend and tries to prove her innocence.

Virus Mortal: A team of scientists have to negotiate with an advanced race of aliens to stop the spread of danger viruses, which are able to eat, enslave, and destroy humanity.

Trampas del Destino: A man travels through a one of Mexico's most stunning sinkhole to a parallel world, where he explores an alternative reality.

Destino Final: A man has to take a hard, difficult, but necessary decision to get on with his life a put the nightmare behind him.

Gallo de espolón: A journalist starts investigating the case involving a young woman's mysterious disappearance only discovering later the dark and unfortunate story behind her.

El dinero no es todo en la vida: Money can certainly help a man achieves his goals, but just having the stuff doesn't guarantee happiness and personal fulfillment.

La dama del camaro: A mother desperately searches for her daughter, fights for having her back, and gets justice, after the girl is kidnapped by an experienced gang of thieves.

Un Capo pesado: Despite his efforts to go straight, a retired well-known kingpin keeps falling back into crime, when an enemy from the past decides to make him pay for what he did.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it's currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Olympusat networks cine mexicano.

Cine Mexicano