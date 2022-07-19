Action Packed Events and Even Better Crowds: Gettysburg Bike Week Begins Third Decade in Style with 21st Anniversary Rally

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, Gettysburg Bike Week began its third decade with action packed events for the throngs of folks in attendance. The 21st anniversary rally happened at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, with festivities kicking off Thursday, July 7, 2022, and running through Sunday, July 10.

"Hard to believe we're into our third decade," said GBW event director Kelly Shue. "The rally feels fresh every year and this year was no exception."

Colt Ford bringing top notch entertainment to Gettysburg Bike Week 2022

Reveling in a jam-packed slate of motorsports and entertainment events, the packed crowd was thrilled by the Moto Motion Stunt Show, Shinerunner Cornhole Tournament, Battlefield Ride of Chrome, fireworks and much, much more! Lucky contestants won $500 cash prizes for winning the mini-bike race and Ride-In Bike Show best-of-show. Jen Shade debuted as emcee, and the Gin Gypsies did what they do best: sling drinks.

There was music galore, with the Kiltie Band of York, Velveeta and patriotic superstar Dave Bray USA getting things rolling on Thursday night; Redemption Road, Shades of Raven, Small Town Titans and Black Stone Cherry upping the ante on Friday; and Smokin Gunz, Jasmine Cain and Colt Ford bringing the house down Saturday night with rollicking sets.

All of this in addition to one of the biggest vendor villages in the country, an epic swap meet, the Antique Bike Show, two poker runs and some of the best motorcycle terrain in the east had the record crowd in high spirits.

If you missed this year's iconic rally, fear not: Plans for next year's rally, number 22, are already in the works with Ace Frehley as the Friday 2023 headliner.

New and returning riders can find updates, events schedules, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/.

About Gettysburg Bike Week

Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania's definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding and hospitality that you can only find in a city with this much history. For more information on the Rally, including scheduling, lodging options, and more, visit www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow them on Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail [email protected].

Contact:

Ken Conte

[email protected]

970.227.3588

SOURCE Gettysburg Bike Week