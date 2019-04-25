Action Technology's Clinton, IL plant celebrates 50th anniversary

WAYNE, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Technology's Clinton, Illinois facility is commemorating its 50th anniversary in the same location it started manufacturing in 1969. Products produced here are found in every household across the United States and in many other countries.

"We are proud to have been part of the Clinton community for the past five decades. Action Technology is equally as proud to be an employer of choice in Clinton and the surrounding areas. Our employees are the reason for our success," said Dan Leevey, plant manager. "In fact, more than 25% of our workforce have been here for 20 or more years, and many in our management team are employees who have been promoted up through the ranks."

The manufacturing facility, which has undergone three expansions over the past five decades, is known for its production of tight tolerance plastic dispensing tubing. The tubing is used in a wide variety of aerosol and liquid dispensing applications, including personal care, household chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Action products are also used in swab and brush applications, medical device protection, handles for ice cream and candy consumption, consumer appliances (home humidifiers, food disposal systems) and fire extinguishers.

Included in the facility's impressive list of accomplishments is its ongoing 8.5 year record of "no production time lost due to an accident or injury," as well as multiple certifications including ISO 9001:2015 and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) for demanding food, drinking water and sanitation equipment applications.

Action operates as a business unit of Tekni-Plex, which acquired it in 1997. The company currently employs 67 people, drawing from a wide radius of communities including Bloomington, Decatur, Champaign and Peoria.

About Action Technology

Action Technology is a global leader in aerosol and pump dispensing system components. The company specializes in gaskets, extrusion/dip tubing, molded components and plastic/rubber rolled goods for dispenser use. It sells billions of cut and wound dip tubes, punched and molded rubber and plastic gaskets annually that are used to dispense food/beverage, pharma, personal care, industrial and household products. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/action-technology.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

