Action1 Achieves 840% Growth in Q1 2021

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of a cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution, today announced its Q1 2021 results. The company's revenue increased by a record 840% YoY, as the innovative Action1 platform meets global demand for cloud-native remote IT management tools. The company experienced rapid growth across North America, several European markets, and the Asia-Pacific region. Action1 also announced major product advancements that further empower its customers to deliver the highest quality IT service to their remote workers and ensure security.

"With the new normal of remote work, organizations worldwide struggle to ensure adequate patch management, software deployment and IT support across their remote networks, leading them to look for comprehensive cloud-based RMM solutions," says Alex Vovk, CEO at Action1. "We are happy to arm IT teams in both internal IT departments and MSPs with our new RMM system to help them meet these pressing challenges."