Action1 Disrupts Endpoint Security in Distributed Enterprises with $20M Investment in Its Patch Management Platform

The company aims to empower enterprises to securely manage their endpoints and remediate vulnerabilities from the cloud, enabling a work-from-anywhere environment with confidence.

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, announced today its plans to invest $20 million in its solution. The investment aims to close the gap for easy-to-use secure cloud solutions for continuous remediation of security vulnerabilities on endpoints within distributed networks. The company plans to allocate funds for R&D, focusing specifically on implementing a zero-knowledge architecture into its platform.

Unpatched vulnerabilities accounted for 82% of cyberattacks in H1 2022, making them a leading contributor to breaches. Patching is overlooked due to two main reasons: the complexity of modern IT environments and the lack of automation. 73% of enterprises don't automate third-party patching despite having an average of 67 applications per device. Additionally, patching remote endpoints takes 2.5 longer. While cloud-based solutions can address these issues, enterprises are concerned about security risks following software supply chain attacks like SolarWinds and Kaseya, which compromised multiple entities through a single-entry point.

"The unprecedented growth of online threats in parallel to the growth of distributed workforces is forcing organizations to seek alternatives to legacy endpoint management tools, which not only struggle with scalability, but also hinder their ability to maintain flexibility, cybersecurity, and resilience," said Ken Buckler, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates®.

The Action1 cloud-native platform empowers enterprises to remediate security vulnerabilities by streamlining the deployment of OS and third-party updates or implementing compensating controls. Through the integration of zero-knowledge architecture, Action1 eliminates the risk of successful supply chain attacks targeting both the platform and its customers, enabling organizations to secure their endpoints with confidence.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

