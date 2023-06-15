Action1 Disrupts Endpoint Security in Distributed Enterprises with $20M Investment in Its Patch Management Platform

News provided by

Action1 Corporation

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

The company aims to empower enterprises to securely manage their endpoints and remediate vulnerabilities from the cloud, enabling a work-from-anywhere environment with confidence.

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, announced today its plans to invest $20 million in its solution. The investment aims to close the gap for easy-to-use secure cloud solutions for continuous remediation of security vulnerabilities on endpoints within distributed networks. The company plans to allocate funds for R&D, focusing specifically on implementing a zero-knowledge architecture into its platform.

Unpatched vulnerabilities accounted for 82% of cyberattacks in H1 2022, making them a leading contributor to breaches. Patching is overlooked due to two main reasons: the complexity of modern IT environments and the lack of automation. 73% of enterprises don't automate third-party patching despite having an average of 67 applications per device. Additionally, patching remote endpoints takes 2.5 longer. While cloud-based solutions can address these issues, enterprises are concerned about security risks following software supply chain attacks like SolarWinds and Kaseya, which compromised multiple entities through a single-entry point.

"The unprecedented growth of online threats in parallel to the growth of distributed workforces is forcing organizations to seek alternatives to legacy endpoint management tools, which not only struggle with scalability, but also hinder their ability to maintain flexibility, cybersecurity, and resilience," said Ken Buckler, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates®.

The Action1 cloud-native platform empowers enterprises to remediate security vulnerabilities by streamlining the deployment of OS and third-party updates or implementing compensating controls. Through the integration of zero-knowledge architecture, Action1 eliminates the risk of successful supply chain attacks targeting both the platform and its customers, enabling organizations to secure their endpoints with confidence.

For the complete press release, please visit: https://www.action1.com/action1-disrupts-endpoint-security-in-distributed-enterprises/

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

Learn more at: www.action1.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

Also from this source

Action1 Unveils New Product Strategy, Aimed at Enhancing Organizations' Resilience to Cyber Threats

Survey: At Least 20% of Enterprise Endpoints Have Legacy Security Vulnerabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.