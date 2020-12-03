Action1 Enables Efficient Distribution of Software and Patches While Reducing the Impacts of Cloud Adoption

P2P distribution technology breaks large packages and patches into chunks exchanged across LAN between endpoints Tweet this

- Large software packages are split into smaller chunks, sent to multiple endpoints in parallel, so they share them over LAN and then piece the chunks back together.

- Entirely private to prevent sharing of software outside of organization boundaries.

- No additional subscription fees to use.

- Entirely free for up to 10 endpoints. No functionality limitations, no ads.

"The ever-growing remote workforce forces organizations to adopt new cloud technologies to replace no longer functioning traditional approaches," said Mike Walters, President of Action1 Corporation. "But cloud adoption hits network performance when huge software packages are transferred to every endpoint. Action1's approach combines convenience of the cloud and efficiency of on-premise tools. That's when software and patch management using Cloud actually starts to make sense."

"Bandwidth is still super expensive here in South Africa," said Michael Scanlen, former Senior Manager for End User Support at Deloitte. "Bandwidth-friendly technologies would be indispensable to anyone who wants manage software installs and updates from the cloud."

To learn more about Action1's Cloud-based software distribution, please visit: http://www.action1.com/peer-to-peer-software-distribution.html

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

Related Links

http://www.action1.com

