Action1 Expands Endpoint Management with New Configuration Management and Enrollment and Provisioning Modules

New capabilities help IT teams bring endpoints under management faster, respond to emerging threats, and continuously maintain secure configurations

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced two new endpoint management modules: Endpoint Configuration Management and Endpoint Enrollment and Provisioning. The separately licensed modules extend Action1's endpoint management capabilities, helping organizations rapidly bring Windows endpoints under management and continuously maintain them in line with approved security configurations.

Action1 adds new endpoint management modules to accelerate onboarding, remediation, and secure configuration management. Post this Action1 | Patching That Just Works

As AI accelerates the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, the time available for IT teams to respond is shrinking. Action1 Endpoint Enrollment and Provisioning is built to help reduce that gap by allowing organizations to quickly enroll selected Windows endpoints through Microsoft Intune and immediately apply the software, vulnerability remediation, and configuration policies required to bring them into a managed state.

Once an endpoint is enrolled, the provisioning feature runs assigned automations to deploy software, patch vulnerabilities, and apply configuration policies, while allowing IT teams to monitor the results – all from a single console. This helps organizations shorten the path from discovering exposure to taking remediation action across affected endpoints.

Action1 Endpoint Configuration Management addresses another persistent endpoint security challenge: configuration drift. Organizations can define configuration policies using established security frameworks and benchmarks, including Microsoft Security Baselines, CIS, DISA STIGs, NIST, and others, or select individual security controls based on their requirements.

Policies can be assigned to endpoint groups in either assessment-only or assessment-and-remediation mode. Action1 automations assess endpoints for configuration drift, remediate settings that have moved outside the approved baseline, and report the resulting compliance status.

"Endpoint security increasingly comes down to speed and consistency," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "When new threats emerge, organizations need to bring endpoints under management quickly but also ensure they remain securely configured afterward. Action1's Enrollment and Provisioning and Configuration Management address both sides of that challenge: accelerating the path to a secure, managed state and continuously keeping them there."

Together, the new modules broaden Action1's endpoint management capabilities around three critical security outcomes: rapidly establishing management coverage across endpoints, reducing the window between exposure and remediation, and preventing configuration drift from creating new security gaps.

The new Endpoint Enrollment and Provisioning module enables organizations to:

Enroll selected Windows endpoints into Action1 through Microsoft Intune

Automatically deploy the Action1 Agent during enrollment

Assign provisioning automations to newly enrolled endpoints

Deploy required software

Remediate vulnerabilities

Apply configuration policies

Monitor provisioning results in Action1

The new Endpoint Configuration Management module enables organizations to:

Create and maintain secure Windows endpoint configuration policies

Build policies from established security baselines or individual controls

Apply policies to selected endpoint groups

Assess endpoints for configuration drift

Automatically remediate configuration deviations

Monitor and report configuration compliance

Both Endpoint Enrollment and Provisioning and Endpoint Configuration Management are available as separately licensed modules and are not included in the standard Action1 platform license.

For more information, visit www.Action1.com.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous patch management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment and remediation without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2026, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing founder-led cybersecurity company in America. At the helm of Action1 are industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

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SOURCE Action1 Corporation