Action1 Offers Its Modern RMM Platform for Free to Organizations Using Other RMM Tools

Internal IT departments and MSPs looking to replace their current RMM tool with a modern alternative can use Action1 RMM for free until their existing RMM contract expires.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, today announced that it offers its solution for free to organizations that want to replace their current RMM tool with a more modern RMM alternative, until their existing RMM contract expires. Moreover, Action1 RMM is guaranteed to be lower cost going forward. This offer will be particularly relevant for MSPs concerned about potential changes to their current contracts due to recent acquisitions by their vendors, such as Kaseya's buyout of Datto.

Supporting organizations in switching to Action1 RMM is yet another expression of Action1's core mission: to help organizations and MSPs ditch legacy approaches to endpoint management and secure and empower today's hybrid workforce more effectively.