Action1 Reports Annual Growth of 2,756%, Recognized Among 10 Most Disruptive Cybersecurity Companies in 2020

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a Cloud-based endpoint security and RMM solution provider, announced the growth of its year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a record 2,756% for 2020. Serving both enterprises and IT service providers (MSPs), Action1's Cloud-based service is experiencing major success in market adoption of its remote management and endpoint security offerings. The company has been recognized among 10 Most Disruptive Cybersecurity Companies in 2020 by Analytics Insight. International expansion also contributed to Action1's outstanding growth trajectory.

"The unfortunate spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations to dramatically change the way they conduct their business," said Alex Vovk, CEO at Action1. "The innovative technology of Action1 allowed our customers to fully support the switch to remote and hybrid work without impacting the security and efficiency of their IT operations. Action1 is successfully pushing the last frontier of Cloud adoption – cybersecurity – far beyond what was possible before, completely disrupting the industry."