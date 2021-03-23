Action1 Unveils New Cloud-based Remote Management and Monitoring (RMM) System Free for 50 Endpoints

MSPs and IT teams can streamline patch management, software deployment, IT asset inventory, reporting, and remote access Tweet this

Security patching: approval-based deployment, flexible reboot options, automatic deployment of critical updates after certain number of days since release; OS and 3 rd party patches;

party patches; Roles-based access control with multiple users per organization – at no charge per user;

Endpoint groups with manual and automatic discovery of endpoints;

Management policies based on endpoint groups and patching priorities;

Desired system configuration, software whitelisting policies, remote desktop access;

Simple deployment that works in different types of IT environments;

Free of charge for organizations with 50 endpoints or less and a guarantee that Action1 will not sell any customer data. Not free trial bait and no feature limitations.

"The continued success of our platform with skyrocketing new user signups allowed Action1 to invest heavily into the development of this new system," said Mike Walters, President of Action1. "The continued feedback stream and working together with our customers in the past two years allowed us to properly prioritize and deliver what is truly in high demand by larger MSPs and IT departments, while allowing to offer it at absolutely no cost to smaller organizations."

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the developer of a cloud-based solution for remote monitoring and management (RMM) encompassing automated patch management, remote desktop access, software deployment and distribution, IT asset inventory, network monitoring, reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by IT departments and Managed Service Providers (MSP) worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

