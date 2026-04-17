ActionAI Raises $10m Seed to Fix AI's Trust Problem

Founded by Netflix star, Miriam Haart, ActionAI is building a reliability infrastructure from the ground up, enabling safe deployment of AI for critical operations, making AI auditable, accountable and scalable for enterprise

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionAI , a Reliable AI company powering mission-critical automations and business intelligence for enterprises, today announced $10 million in Seed funding. The round was led by prominent UAE-based investors. Founded by Miriam Haart , a Stanford educated engineer, Computer Science lecturer, and star of Netflix hit series My Unorthodox Life, ActionAI will use the funding to scale safe, reliable AI for mission-critical workflows.

As enterprises rapidly adopt AI, there is a critical trust gap emerging. According to a global study from KPMG, 66% of employees use AI at work, yet trust remains a significant concern - 58% use AI without evaluating its accuracy, and 56% report mistakes arising from AI use. At the same time, some 90% of AI use cases remain stuck in pilot mode. According to McKinsey , overcoming these bottlenecks and unlocking the full potential of AI isn't a technical challenge, but a human one, and centers on earning trust. Trust has been eroded due to the frequency of mistakes, biases and hallucinations, in AI outputs - in some models hallucination rates are 79% . ActionAI's infrastructure is designed to mitigate these vulnerabilities, from the data AI is trained on all the way to the final output.

Action AI is pioneering a reliability infrastructure across the full AI lifecycle. Its technology maps data to each point of the AI stack for granular evaluation and testing, from there it can scale and optimize automations, debugging in real-time to spotlight where a failure occurs, enabling rapid edge-case handling. In addition, Explainable Exceptions (ExEx) eliminates LLM hallucinations with human-in-the-loop exception handling with explanation. In the production stage, ActionAI's monitoring tools identifies performance dips and mistakes, triggered by new data or instructions automatically, mitigating live risk and ensuring reliable outputs at every stage.

With companies losing up to 20-30% of their operating costs to inefficiencies, enterprises want to lean on AI tools to cut costs. However, there is skepticism from businesses when it comes to automating without ironclad guarantees the AI is reliable. ActionAI provides mission-critical, AI-driven automations through their reliability tech stack, enabling enterprises to minimize their operational costs and unlock the possibilities of improved reporting, deeper insights, and revenue driving tools that support long-term AI-driven transformation for businesses.

"AI is handling increasingly complex tasks with highly sensitive or personal data without any sufficient oversight or accountability," said Miriam Haart, CEO of Action AI. "ActionAI makes AI accountable from day one. Beginning with the initial data inputted, we review, fine-tune and secure the information which underpins an AI system. From there, our reliability architecture prevents AI vulnerabilities well before they reach production. Which enables AI automations with transparency and trust."

Miriam Haart continued, "Enterprises are facing the dichotomy of implementing AI while accepting the unreliability which goes alongside it. As AI improves, we need to ensure it can be trusted. This is what ActionAI is delivering: secure, transparent, reliable AI for mission-critical enterprise use-cases."

ActionAI is primarily targeted at mission-critical industries such as finance and banking, manufacturing, retail, insurance, supply chain, logistics, legal and judiciary systems, and any regulated industry where accuracy is non-negotiable and errors carry real consequences.

About ActionAI

ActionAI is an AI reliability start-up founded by Miriam Haart, a Stanford educated engineer. The company specializes in the development of reliable, scalable AI solutions that enable enterprises to automate mission-critical workflows with full transparency and accountability. ActionAI's infrastructure is designed to autonomously execute complex tasks, ensuring accuracy, safety, and compliance without compromising speed.

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SOURCE ActionAI