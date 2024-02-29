Actionfigure launches Foresight™, AI-powered transportation analytics for hybrid workplaces and real estate

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actionfigure, the leading transportation information software provider, announces Actionfigure Foresight™. Foresight is the first software tool that allows businesses to measure and understand the transportation relationship between their location and the individual people who make it valuable: employees, customers, residents or tenants.

Actionfigure Foresight predicting transportation choices and commute times for a workforce in Washington, DC, USA.

Employers are now facing new compliance requirements from the US, EU, California, and investors for auditable reporting of employee commute emissions as part of their Scope 3 emissions. Yet employers struggle to get enough complete and granular data to meet these needs.

Actionfigure Foresight allows employers to forecast emissions down to the employee level, from their current and future workplace portfolios. Combined with Actionfigure Insight™, which delivers personalized commute plans while surveying employees, Foresight becomes the cornerstone of commute emissions measurement, saving employers time and directly reducing emissions through better decisions.

"With Foresight, our customers can leverage our unparalleled urban transportation data to understand how people actually use transportation - and optimize the value of their location by increasing mobility," said Actionfigure CEO and cofounder Dr. Matt Caywood.

Foresight leverages Actionfigure's state-of-the-art real-time data and trip planning algorithms for driving, transit, micromobility and walking. Going far beyond routing, Actionfigure's proprietary Motional Intelligence AI predicts how individual people will travel to and from your location, and measures every way transportation impacts employers and employees' experience: time, cost, carbon footprint, health and wellness.

Applications for Foresight include scenario analysis for workplace transportation; optimization of commute programs for employee retention, benefits selection, sustainability reporting, emissions reductions, and much more.

For real estate brokers and corporate real estate professionals, Foresight provides relocation analytics that go far beyond traditional drive-time analysis, accelerating decision-making by predicting how workplace locations will impact all commuters, parking requirements, and occupancy planning.

"Foresight is now the center of Actionfigure's transportation and commute management platform," said Caywood. "It truly makes it simple for employers to effortlessly create and manage commute programs using real data."

About Actionfigure

Actionfigure is a leading global provider of transportation information and analytics software for corporate workplaces and commercial real estate owners and operators. Actionfigure solutions empower businesses to help employees, tenants, residents, and guests travel more easily, efficiently, and sustainably.

Actionfigure's Screen, Mobile, Foresight, and Insight products draw on a data platform curating more than 3,000 data feeds, providing accurate, real-time information and trip planning for public transportation including subways, trains, buses, and ferries; shared transportation like scooters, bikeshares, mopeds, and carsharing; ride-hailing services including Uber, Lyft, Via, and taxis; and private transportation programs such as shuttles, buses, parking garages, private lots, carpools, and vanpool programs.

Founded in 2014 as TransitScreen and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Actionfigure partners with more than 1,000 customers in more than 50 cities spanning the United States, Canada, and Europe. Actionfigure's investors include leading nonprofit climate tech investor Elemental Excelerator and real estate tech investor Moderne Ventures . For more information visit actionfigure.ai .

