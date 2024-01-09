ActionIQ Earns Built In's Best Places to Work List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform, announced today it has earned a place on Built In's 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are excited and honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work by Built In for the 4th year in a row," said Stacy Larkin, VP, People and Employee Success at ActionIQ. "We do our best to keep our people at the center of our reward programs and strategies and we are grateful to see our efforts continue to be a differentiator for us in the market."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to ActionIQ for being a 2024 Best Places to Work winner," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ 

About ActionIQ
ActionIQ, the leading Composable Customer Data Platform is designed for enterprise brands who want to grow faster and deliver meaningful experiences for their customers. Built for data in constant motion, ActionIQ's unique composable architecture gives marketers easy and secure ways to activate data anywhere in the customer experience while keeping data securely where it lives. Unify data from any source, build smart audiences, resolve customer identities, and design personalized interactions that unlock revenue across the entire customer lifecycle – all while helping technical teams extend existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs, and performance. Enterprise brands such as Albertsons, Atlassian, Bloomberg, DoorDash, HP, and many more use ActionIQ to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com.

