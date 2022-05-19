ActionIQ To Hold Engineering Networking Event with GreekTech

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 — ActionIQ, the leading enterprise Customer Experience Hub (CX Hub) powered by a customer data platform (CDP), today announced that it will host a networking event focused on the Engineering Function. ActionIQ is joining forces with GreekTech, the community of Greek Technology professionals in New York City.

WHO: Speakers will include Nondas Virvidakis, Vice President of Professional Services at ActionIQ and member of GreekTech; Steve McColl, Vice President of Engineering, ActionIQ and Sunitha Rao, Director of Engineering, ActionIQ

WHAT: A networking event for engineers and engineering managers who are passionate about data. There will be presentations from ActionIQ and GreekTech leaders, followed by appetizers and cocktails.

WHEN: May 25, 2022, 6pm – 8pm ET

WHY ATTEND: Meet like-minded professionals, exchange ideas and learn about the Customer Experience (CS)/Customer Data Platform (CDP) space, trends in the industry, ActionIQ and the GreekTech community.

WHERE: ActionIQ offices at 11 Madison Ave. Floor 17, New York, NY 10010

REGISTER: For more information, including open roles at ActionIQ, and to register, please visit the event page here .

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

