Actionstep Announces Native iManage Document Management Integration

Midsize firms use integration to eliminate context switching, reduce administrative burden, and keep matters and documents in sync.

DENVER and LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actionstep, a leading provider of cloud-based law firm operations software supporting 5,500 law firms globally, today announced a new integration with iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, embedding the iManage document management experience directly within Actionstep's practice management platform.

The integration connects matter management and enterprise-grade document management in a single, unified workflow. When a new matter opens in Actionstep's practice management platform, an iManage workspace is automatically created and linked, with no setup required. Matter information, including client name, matter type, and responsible lawyer, syncs automatically and lawyers can access all related iManage documents directly from within Actionstep without switching systems.

The impact is immediate for law firms looking to use both systems, or who already use iManage and want to upgrade their broader practice management platform. The results include faster matter onboarding, stronger governance, fewer administrative hours, and less time lost switching between disconnected systems.

"Midsize law firms using iManage are seeking out Actionstep's broader operations and practice management capabilities," said Triona Buckley, Chief Product Officer at Actionstep. "By integrating the iManage experience directly inside Actionstep, firms can now work in a single, modern law firm operations system where matter management workflows connect easily with their existing document management system from day one, for faster onboarding and reduced day-to-day context switching. We are excited to work with the iManage team to support our joint customers with this optimized, integrated solution."

Addressing a structural mid-market gap

Large firms have long relied on enterprise document management systems, while many midsize firms have struggled with disconnected tools, manual workspace setup, and inconsistent governance. This integration directly addresses that gap by automating what was previously manual, eliminating middleware, and giving firms the document security and compliance controls of an enterprise platform without the complexity.

For firms facing increasing client scrutiny around security and compliance, especially in RFPs and corporate engagements, the ability to demonstrate synchronized governance across systems is a meaningful competitive advantage.

"As law firms look to modernize how work gets done, they need technology that brings together productivity, governance, and security in a way that supports better business outcomes," said David Zember, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances at iManage. "Our integration with Actionstep extends the value of the iManage platform by connecting document management more seamlessly to matter management, helping firms work more efficiently while maintaining the structure, control, and trust required for legal work."

Both Actionstep and iManage are cloud-native, browser-based platforms, enabling secure access to matters and documents from anywhere. The integration supports hybrid work while reducing IT overhead associated with legacy infrastructure.

The Actionstep–iManage integration is now available in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Both an Actionstep Practice Management and iManage subscription is required to access the integration.

To learn more, visit: https://www.actionstep.com/imanage-actionstep-integration/

About Actionstep

Actionstep is the leading law firm management platform for midsize firms around the world. Built to adapt to a firm's unique strengths and goals, Actionstep empowers firms to modernize operations and build lasting advantages in the legal marketplace. Connected capabilities like client intake, matter management, document management and automation, time tracking, billing, legal accounting, and business reporting, support nearly 50,000 users globally. Learn more and request a demo at www.actionstep.com.

For more information, press inquiries, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Corporate Ink for Actionstep

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About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

SOURCE Actionstep