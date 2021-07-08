Actipulse Neuroscience Begins a Public Fundraising to Finance FDA Pivotal Trial of Proprietary Neuromodulation Medical Device

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actipulse Neuroscience, a medical company advancing neuromodulation treatments worldwide, today announces it has begun a fundraising campaign with the goal of financing the pivotal trial of a proprietary neuromodulation medical device. Going from July 6 until the end of October, the aim is to raise a total of $1.2 million.

Actipulse Neuroscience is a Boston-based company and specializes in the clinical research of brain stimulation therapeutics that can be used for the treatment of diverse neurological and psychiatric disorders. Currently in the revenue phase for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in a hospital-setting, and under clinical trials for Alzheimer's Disease, the technology deploys high-frequency and low-intensity magnetic pulses to achieve a therapeutic effect, non-invasively.

"The funding injection will allow us to finance our clinical pipeline and ultimately bring neuromodulation treatment from the hospital to the home, as there are not enough hospital places to treat the 17 M+ Americans suffering from MDD," says Adrien Châtillon, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "The objective of Actipulse is not to become a 1 billion dollar company, but a '1 billion patient company,' meaning that our raison d'être, will always be to put the patient first."

In line with that philosophy, Actipulse Neuroscience has decided to pursue a public investment campaign. Having already secured funds from sales revenue, any financial benefit from this fundraising will be exclusively directed towards the clinical trial. The company's mission is to democratize access to better and affordable mental healthcare, and raising public investment allows it to keep control over the final pricing of the device once approved for sale in the U.S.

The funding is being raised on the Republic's platform. Actipulse Neuroscience has already introduced a hospital-setting device in LATAM countries to test product-market fit, and is preparing to launch an at-home device for depression treatment in the U.S. market, aiming for FDA clearance by Q3 of 2023.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, around four in 10 adults in the United States have reported symptoms of depressive disorder and anxiety, up from one in 10 adults in 2019. Non-invasive brain stimulation has been used to provide a painless and non-pharmacological treatment to patients; with its compact and friendly-to-use design, Actipulse Neuroscience aims to enable a smarter application of the therapy.

More information on the campaign: https://republic.co/actipulse

About Actipulse Neuroscience

Actipulse Neuroscience is a medical company specialized in the clinical research of Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders, focused on bringing neuromodulation treatment from the hospital to the home.

About Republic

Republic is a platform where both accredited and non-accredited investors meet entrepreneurs and access high-growth potential deals across a range of private markets.

