Activ Surgical Granted First U.S. Patent for ActivSight Enhanced Visualization Module

ActivSight is the company's proprietary hardware imaging module that will power its first product, ActivINSIGHT. It works dynamically and seamlessly with any installed visualization system to provide real-time intraoperative visual data and images not currently available to surgeons through existing technologies. Together, ActivSight and ActivINSIGHT will offer real time surgical guidance in the form of previously unavailable visual overlays, including blood flow and perfusion without the need for the injection of dyes, as well as allowing for fluorescing of indocyanine green (ICG) dye. ActivSight has been submitted for FDA clearance and is expected to be commercially available in 2021.

"We are very pleased that the USPTO views the ActivSight visualization module as novel and has granted the company our first U.S. patent," said Tom Calef, Chief Technology Officer, Activ Surgical. "The issuance of this patent is a significant milestone in the development of our global intellectual property portfolio and protects our groundbreaking technology as we prepare for the commercialization of ActivSight later this year. This patent also provides viability, credibility and assurance of our technology to the 13 major hospital systems around the world that have committed to ActivSight's initial launch in 2021."

The issuance of this U.S. patent for ActivSight brings the company's total IP portfolio to 30+ patents worldwide and more than 110 inventions. For more information on Activ Surgical and its technologies, please visit https://www.activsurgical.com/#about.

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical, the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

SOURCE Activ Surgical