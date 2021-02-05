Activ Surgical Joins Microsoft for Startups Program

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical ™, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced it has been named the newest member of Microsoft for Startups --a global program that helps B2B startups successfully scale. As a member in the program, Activ Surgical will have exclusive access to Microsoft's technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

Activ Surgical's participation in the program and collaboration with Microsoft will help increase opportunities for hospitals and healthcare systems in the U.S. and in global markets to use its newly announced ActivEdge™ platform . ActivEdge is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) hardware agnostic platform that enables existing surgical systems to see in real-time what humans cannot currently see, including blood flow.

ActivSight, the company's first product to launch from ActivEdge, provides real-time views of blood perfusion without the need for the injection of dyes, as well as allowing for fluorescing of indocyanine green (ICG) dye. It works dynamically and seamlessly with any installed visualization system to provide real-time intraoperative visual data and images not currently available to surgeons through existing technologies. ActivSight has been submitted for FDA clearance and is expected to be commercially available in 2021.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Microsoft for Startups program," said Tom Calef, Chief Technology Officer, Activ Surgical. "Our participation in the program comes at a critical time in our company's history as we prepare for the commercialization of our first product, ActivSight, later this year. And, given our ActivEdge platform is currently powered by Microsoft Azure, we will now have expanded access to resources, capabilities and ecosystem partners that will ensure the success of go-t0-market rollout."

"Activ Surgical's mission--to save lives and improve patient safety and outcomes by reducing surgical errors in the operating room--is bold and represents the types of companies we want to align with as part of our startup program," said Sally Frank, WW Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. "Activ Surgical has the potential to improve surgical care and improve patient safety around the world, and we look forward to playing a significant role in serving our joint customers.

Activ Surgical , the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com .

