Activ Surgical Named to Built In Boston's 50 Startups to Watch in 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a technology company building the ActivEdge Platform, a hardware-agnostic software that empowers minimally invasive surgical systems to autonomously collaborate with surgeons, was recently named to Built In Boston's 50 Startups to Watch in 2020.

Once a year, Built In Boston hand-selects startups that have the vision, team, focus and funding to drive innovation within the tech community. For their 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 list, they chose local companies founded within the past three years that they believe have positioned themselves for rapid growth in the year to come.

"Thanks to a highly talented, passionate and motivated group of employees, Activ Surgical is proud to be included in Built In Boston's 50 Startups to Watch in 2020," commented Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "I'm also extremely proud of our team and for the recognition of the good work we are doing on behalf of surgeons and their patients."

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical – the technology company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue – is building ActivEdge, a hardware-agnostic surgical software platform that empowers minimally invasive surgical systems to autonomously collaborate with surgeons. The first product on the ActivEdge platform is ActivSight, an intelligent light system that augments surgical vision in real-time, providing surgeons with information not currently available today. Activ Surgical was founded in 2017 and has offices in Boston.

More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

About Built In: For thousands of tech professionals in some of the most vibrant tech markets in the U.S., Built In is the best place to learn about the industry, build connections at events and carve out futures at companies they believe in.

