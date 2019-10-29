Activ Surgical Readies for 2020 Commercial Launch; Closes Additional $11 Million from Series A Round

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a pioneering digital intelligence company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patient outcomes and accessibility, today announced the close of an additional $11 million from Series A round funding. The financing was led by DNS Capital, and will allow the company to accelerate commercialization of its proprietary, software-centric and hardware agnostic technology. Other investors in the round include GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Tao Capital Partners, SONY Innovation Fund, Rising Tide Financial, WS Investment Company and Mintz.

"The enthusiasm and level of support from a diverse group of investors validates our unique and proprietary technology," commented Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "The funding will be used to continue to grow the organization and prepare for the 2020 launch of ActivSight, an advanced software and sensing platform that will provide clinicians around the world with intraoperative visual data and images not currently available through existing technologies."

Michael Pucker, Chairman and CEO of DNS Capital, said, "Activ Surgical's integration of advanced imaging technology and artificial intelligence positions the company to have an enormous impact on the future of healthcare by improving patient outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and addressing unintended surgical complications. We look forward to working closely with the experienced Activ Surgical team and the company's other investors to support their long-term growth plans."

Series A financing was led by an entity advised by DNS Capital, LLC.

About DNS Capital

DNS Capital is the private investment office for Gigi Pritzker Pucker, Michael Pucker and their immediate family. DNS Capital takes a long-term and flexible approach to investing, and focuses on people, relationships and culture. For more information, visit www.dnscap.com.

About Activ Surgical

Founded in 2017, Activ Surgical is a first-of-its kind digital surgery company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patient outcomes and accessibility for both endoscopic and robotically-assisted procedures. Activ Surgical's scalable and patent-protected surgical software platform technology is driven by computer vision, artificial intelligence, analytics and machine learning to enhance a surgeon's intra-operative decision making, and reduce unintended and preventable surgical complications.

ActivSight (the company's first planned commercial launch in fall 2020) is an advanced software and sensing platform which works dynamically and seamlessly to "ACTIVATE" any installed base of surgical visualization and robotics systems to provide real time intraoperative visual data and images not currently available to surgeons through existing technologies.

More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

Background on additional Investors :

About GPV

GreatPoint Ventures (www.gpv.com) is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm typically leading Series A and B investments. The firm is managed by Ray Lane, Andrew Perlman and Ashok Krishnamurthi, serial entrepreneurs who've founded, operated and built more than 15 companies, several of which have gone on to IPO.

About Tao Capital Partners

Tao Capital Partners is a San Francisco-based family office that invests in technology, alternative energy and transportation, healthcare, education, sustainable food & agriculture, consumer, and real estate businesses that have a positive impact. Tao is an active investor with the ability to support companies through various stages of their life-cycle.

About Sony Innovation Fund

Established in July 2016 by Sony Corporation, Sony Innovation Fund engages with pioneering startups to help fuel the development of disruptive technologies and launch new businesses. In addition to investment, Sony Innovation Fund closely collaborates with the startups in which it invests, connecting them with businesses throughout Sony and its worldwide network of partners, providing guidance and advice, and collaborating with them to help achieve common success. Learn more at: www.sonyinnovationfund.com.

About Rising Tide Financial

A Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm with roots in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. As a collegial partnership with diverse areas of expertise, we seek to team with visionary companies breaking barriers and creating new markets, especially those leveraging technological advancements in big data analytics, computer-aided design, optical sensors, mobile applications in vertical markets, and community-connected networks and services. We are stage agnostic, but single-mindedly focused on character, commitments and results.

About WS Investment Company

The investment affiliate of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a premier provider of legal services to the life sciences and technology industry.

About Mintz

Established in 1933, Mintz is a versatile Am Law 100 law firm with 500 attorneys serving clients worldwide. With exceptional breadth in a broad range of industries, notably technology, we regularly represent companies in milestone events — mission-critical investments, licensing agreements, initial public offerings, acquisitions, intellectual property issues, and bet-the-company litigations. Our offices are strategically located to meet our clients' needs. You will find us in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and London.

