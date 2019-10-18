Activ5 Smart Fitness Device Now Available in Select Apple Stores Around the World

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activbody, Inc., a health and fitness product innovator, is excited to announce that their flagship product, Activ5, a portable isometric strength-training device, is now available at apple.com and in select Apple Stores around the world.

Users will be able to experience the Activ5 and its companion training app in person and try out over a hundred personalized 5-minute strength training workouts – right there in the store.

Activ5 recently announced an Apple Watch app and the adoption of HealthKit. The app includes exercise and heart rate monitoring and calculates energy burned. Activ5 is the only strength training device available on HealthKit, allowing users to see their data tracked on Apple Watch in the Apple Health app on iPhone.

"We are so excited at the phenomenal interest in this product in America, and look forward to the opportunity to bring Activ5 to the global stage," says Dan Stevenson, CEO of Activbody. "We remain deeply committed to bringing isometric fitness around the world, and our partnership with Apple is instrumental to that growth."

About ActivBody

Activbody is a consumer electronics and software-driven company developing health and wellness solutions that leverage its portfolio of patented technologies. Activbody aspires to keep the world active through fitness and health technologies designed to make exercise fun, convenient and trackable. A revolution in daily fitness, athletic performance and rehabilitation, Activ5 is a first-of-its-kind, wireless-enabled, force measurement device that can be used as an evaluation tool or an isometric-based strength training device that coaches users through short duration, low impact, full body workouts while quantifying muscle activity. Activbody was born out of founder Dr. Kosta Yanev's desire to create fitness and wellness solutions that could help him integrate regular exercise into his life. Learn more about Activbody, Activforce, and Activ5 at www.activ5.com.

