Activate Announces Strategic Partnership with Kara Holdings to Expand Award-Winning Active Gaming Experience to Malaysia and Singapore

WINNIPEG, Canada and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate, the world's leading active gaming experience, today announced a major international partnership with Kara Holdings, marking the brand's official launch into Southeast Asia. The collaboration will bring Activate's globally recognized blend of active technology and physical challenge-based gaming to Malaysia and Singapore, beginning with a flagship location in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the new partnership, Activate Malaysia and Singapore, formed by Kara Holdings and Sounds Fun International, will introduce a first-of-its-kind 14,000 square-foot entertainment destination to the region. The first flagship venue is scheduled to open in early 2026 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, one of Kuala Lumpur's premier retail destinations.

"When I first experienced Activate, I was instantly drawn in," states Robin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Kara Holdings. "The energy in the rooms, the sense of teamwork, and the contagious laughter reminded me so much of what we value in Asia: shared experiences that bring people together. It wasn't just another entertainment concept; it was an environment that sparked connection, movement, and joy all at once."

Partnering with Activate was both a strategic decision and an intuitive fit. With Activate's accelerating global momentum - including its recent ranking as the #1 company in Leisure and Entertainment on the Financial Times 2025 Fastest-Growing Companies list, the partnership felt not just promising, but inevitable.

"Expanding into Southeast Asia marks a pivotal chapter for Activate, and it was important for us to collaborate with partners who truly understand the region's unique energy and potential," said James Cordero-Barnett, Vice President of Global Partnerships of Activate. "Kara Holdings and Sounds Fun bring that understanding to the table. They see the heart of what makes Activate resonate and are committed to delivering experiences that feel authentic to the communities they serve. Together, we're building a foundation for long-term growth, while creating spaces that foster meaningful, memorable connections."

Future expansion is already underway, with a second location planned for mid-2026, as Kara Holdings aims to rapidly scale the concept throughout Malaysia and Singapore.

From Activate's global headquarters, Co-Founder & President Adam Schmidt celebrated the milestone:

"Expanding Activate into Southeast Asia is a major milestone for our brand, and we're thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Kara Holdings and our long-standing partner, Sounds Fun International," said Adam Schmidt, President & Co-Founder of Activate. "Soon, players in Malaysia and Singapore will be able to experience something entirely new – a high-tech, team-based adventure unlike anything currently available in the region, along with the chance to compete globally through the Activate Global League."

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where Players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where Players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to more than 60 locations across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and France.

ABOUT KARA HOLDINGS

Kara Holdings is a Southeast Asia–based company dedicated to developing innovative, community-driven entertainment experiences. Through its partnership with Sounds Fun International, Kara Holdings will launch and expand Activate across Malaysia and Singapore from 2026 onward.

